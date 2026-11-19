The deal, initially concluded in 2025, will see both sides remove import duties on more than 90 percent of products.

European Union governments have approved the signing of a previously agreed trade deal between the EU and Indonesia aimed at offsetting the impact of United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Council of the European Union’s decision on Wednesday also allows the deal to be applied provisionally. Both sides will remove import duties on more than 90 percent of products, and Indonesia’s 50 percent duty on EU cars will be eliminated within five years.

The deal will tie one of the world’s top economic blocs more closely to the fourth most populous country.

“These agreements will make it easier for European businesses to trade and invest, remove tariffs on almost all goods traded between the EU and Indonesia, and save businesses an estimated €600 million [$658.3m] annually in customs duties,” said Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee.

Indonesia has been negotiating a free trade and investment agreement with the EU since 2016. However, relations became strained after the European Commission decided to phase out palm oil from transport fuel by 2030 and imposed anti-subsidy duties on Indonesia’s biodiesel exports.

Both sides want the agreement, initially concluded in September 2025, to be applied as swiftly as possible. Indonesia will graduate from the EU’s generalised scheme of preferences on January 1, 2027, after which its exports will no longer benefit from preferential tariffs, the Council said in a statement.

The EU and Indonesia will now sign the agreements, which will then be submitted to the European Parliament for approval.