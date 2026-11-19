Anthropic’s IPO surpasses SpaceX, marking the largest initial public offering in US history at $81bn.

Share Anthropic starts trading in the US after blockbuster IPO on social media

Anthropic, the maker of Claude, is now trading on the Nasdaq through the largest initial public offering in history, surpassing the debut of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The stock began trading on the ticker ANT midday on Thursday.

The artificial intelligence lab, valued at $2 trillion, said last week that it would offer 825 million shares with its IPO at a price range of $70 to $78 per share. However, that changed on Wednesday when the Dario Amodei-led company announced it would sell 980 million shares at $83 each.

By the time the stock ultimately went live, at 11:50am in New York (16:50 GMT), it was trading at $111.50 per share, a 34 percent rise.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 0.3 percent in midday trading while the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.9 and the S&P500 is down 0.2 percent.

The high-profile IPO has fuelled excitement across the board, including among industry insiders such as Michael Monaghan, founder and portfolio manager at Founders ETF.

“We have indicated our intention to buy in the IPO and hope to get an allocation. The books are well oversubscribed with high-quality orders, according to our trading counterparts,” he told Al Jazeera.

Anthropic’s listing is the first of the two major AI labs to go public on US markets, as competitor OpenAI has also eyed an IPO. However, it comes at a rocky time for the AI industry, amid the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia invested a combined $20bn in Anthropic, including $10bn in a partnership announced in November 2025 and another $10bn in a share purchase tied to its IPO.

Advertisement

The massive IPO also comes amid backlash from voters in the recently concluded midterm elections, where all but one ballot initiative restricted expansion of data centres, and a sweep by Democrats who ran on platforms of reining in the AI industry.

“Some of the demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain,” IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer told the Reuters news agency.

That has not dented analysts’ assessments of the sector.

“Anthropic’s IPO [is] a big near-term win for the tech sector and should help restore some investor confidence that the AI Revolution growth thesis is not waning,” Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director of Yorkville Ives, said in a note.

Anthropic is also closely watched for how intertwined it is with other tech companies, including Amazon and Google.

Anthropic has committed $110bn to Amazon for computing infrastructure over long-term agreements and at least $121.3bn to Google.

Underscored concerns

Anthropic’s Wall Street debut comes amid growing concerns about the safety of its technology. The company’s more than 300-page SEC filing devoted approximately 90 pages to outlining potential risks, including warnings that its AI systems could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.

The company also disclosed a net loss of $104bn in the first nine months of 2026 in its SEC filing.

The concerns come as a group of AI safety experts has criticised Anthropic in a new statement released in the days surrounding its IPO. Dubbed the “Misanthropic Statement”, it challenges the company’s claims about its commitment to developing safe AI.

“Anthropic is not a safe AI company, and we must reject its reckless attempt to amass power in the name of the greater good,” the statement said.