Share Anthropic raises $81.3bn in biggest IPO of all-time on social media

Anthropic has raised $81.3bn in the biggest initial public offering of all-time, leapfrogging SpaceX’s $75bn market debut in June.

The AI giant said in a statement late on Wednesday that the company and its seven co-founders had sold 980 million shares at $83 each.

The bigger-than-expected IPO comes after investor demand for the stock far outstripped anticipated demand.

Anthropic had said in corporate filings last week that it intended to offer 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 apiece.

The blockbuster offering puts Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former researchers from rival AI firm OpenAI, on track for a market value of roughly $1.5 trillion, which would make it the world’s 12th-biggest firm at current valuations, just behind Tesla.

Anthropic shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York on Thursday under the ticker “ANT.”

Anthropic’s market debut has been closely watched as a test of the eye-watering valuations of tech companies leading the rollout of AI.

Tech firms have poured trillions of dollars into AI in the expectation that it will usher in revolutionary changes in business and society.

AI-related investment is forecast to reach $2.7 trillion in 2026 and $3.6 trillion in 2027, according to a technology insights company Gartner.

The huge spending has stoked debate about whether Big Tech is funding the next cash cow or a speculative bubble similar to the one that preceded the 2000 dot-com crash .

Jay R Ritter, an expert in IPOs at the University of Florida, called Anthropic’s valuation unprecedented for such a young company.

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“Investors are excited about its software, which may allow drug companies to find drugs capable of preventing cancer and dementia within ten years,” Ritter told Al Jazeera.

“Thirty years ago, the internet was the next big thing. It has changed our lives. Today, artificial intelligence is the next big thing,” Ritter said.

More to follow…