Public support for raising the minimum wage grows, with 78 percent of voters saying it was an important election issue.

In Washington, DC, a group of lawmakers has ramped up calls to increase the United States federal minimum wage and eliminate the subminimum wage, otherwise known as the tipped wage.

The group of 17 lawmakers, which includes current and newly elected House members, is calling for passage of the Living Wage For All Act, which has been languishing since it was introduced in April.

The legislation’s original lead sponsors include Representative Delia Ramirez of Illinois, Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, also of Illinois, and Representative Analilia Mejia of New Jersey.

The bill aims to gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour, with different timelines depending on the size of the employer.

Brad Lander, a congressman-elect from Brooklyn, New York, who says he will join the bill as a co-sponsor when the next congressional session begins in January, told Al Jazeera: “Doing it federally is the right way to go. Tying it into broader legislation that raises the minimum wage for all workers is a great approach.”

For larger employers — those with more than 500 employees nationwide or at least $1bn in annual revenue — the increase would be completed by 2031. Smaller employers would have until 2038.

After that, the minimum wage would be maintained at two-thirds of the US median hourly wage, with annual adjustments to preserve that ratio.

The bill would also eliminate the separate subminimum wage for tipped workers, currently $2.13 an hour. Under the existing framework, employers can count workers’ tips towards their minimum-wage requirements.

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While several states have raised their own minimum wages, the federal rate remains $7.25 an hour, where it has stood since 2009. Washington, DC, has the highest minimum wage of any US jurisdiction, at $18.40 an hour, followed by Washington state at $17.13. However, 20 states do not have a minimum wage higher than the federal rate. Those states include Texas, Georgia and Iowa.

Laws governing the subminimum wage also vary across states. Seven states require employers to pay tipped workers the full minimum wage before tips, including Alaska, California and Nevada.

Others, including New York, have higher tipped cash wages than the federal rate but allow employers to take a tip credit, meaning they can pay workers less than the standard minimum wage as long as their tips make up the difference.

In New York, minimum wages vary by region. The rate is $17 an hour in New York City and its surrounding suburbs, and $16 an hour in the rest of the state.

For tipped workers outside the food service industry, the minimum cash wage is $14.15 in the New York City metropolitan area and $13.30 elsewhere in the state. For restaurant workers, those rates are $11.35 and $10.70, respectively.

The distinction is a point of contention for Lander.

“All workers deserve a raise. The 45 million working people who make less than $20 an hour deserve a raise, and the tipped subminimum wage is inexcusable at this point,” he said.

A long-term fight

The subminimum wage has long been viewed as a legacy of racial and economic inequalities that disproportionately affected Black Americans. When Congress passed the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938, establishing the first federal minimum wage, it excluded categories of workers in domestic and agricultural occupations, which disproportionately employed Black Americans.

Congress extended federal minimum-wage protections to restaurant and other service workers in 1966. But rather than requiring employers to pay tipped workers the full minimum wage, lawmakers established a separate tipped minimum wage, initially set at 50 percent of the standard federal rate. Employers could count customers’ tips towards the rest of a worker’s minimum-wage obligation. In 1996, Congress froze the federal tipped cash wage at $2.13 an hour, where it remains today.

The purchasing power of the standard federal minimum wage has also changed drastically. Adjusted for inflation, the $7.25 minimum wage in 2009 would be worth $11.32 today, meaning it has lost 36 percent of its purchasing power.

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The federal minimum wage’s purchasing power peaked in 1968, when the rate was $1.60 an hour. Adjusted for inflation, that peak would be worth significantly more than the current minimum wage, representing a loss of roughly 53 percent in purchasing power.

The push to raise wages also has public support. A new poll released on Wednesday by One Fair Wage, an organisation that has long campaigned to eliminate the subminimum wage, found that 78 percent of voters considered raising the minimum wage to $25 an hour an important factor in their vote in the recent US midterm elections, where Republicans were dealt massive losses with the cost of living a key issue for voters.

“Washington has allowed the federal minimum wage to become increasingly disconnected from the economic reality facing American families,” Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, said in a statement.

The push for the Living Wage For All Act comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both the House and Senate in the new Congress.

The last major attempt to raise the federal minimum wage came during former President Joe Biden’s first year in office. Democrats sought to increase the rate from $7.25 to $15 an hour through the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, which was included in the original proposal for Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Ultimately, the effort failed after the Senate rejected a motion to waive budgetary rules that would have allowed the minimum-wage increase to proceed. The March 2021 vote was 42–58, with all Republicans opposed, joined by seven Democrats and independent Senator Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats.

Although the legislation failed, Biden raised the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $15 an hour in 2022 through an executive order. President Donald Trump revoked that order in 2025.