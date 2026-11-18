Letter alleges possible conflict of interest in Lutnick not adding Megaspeed to US trade blacklist.

Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe into whether United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick used his position to help Cantor Fitzgerald, an investment firm controlled by his two sons, avoid financial losses amid the scandal involving Jensen Huang at artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia.

In the five-page letter dated November 17, House Democrats notified Brandon Lutnick, chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald and Howard Lutnick’s son, that they are requesting information to ascertain whether “any actions or decisions by Secretary Lutnick concerning export controls, enforcement measures, or national security policies may have been improperly influenced by Cantor Fitzgerald’s holdings or business interests”.

Al Jazeera has reviewed the letter.

The letter was authored by Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Gregory Meeks of New York and the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California. It asks if the company’s financial exposure influenced Lutnick’s decision to keep Megaspeed off the US Entity List, a trade blacklist.

Megaspeed is attached to Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy who reportedly had an affair with now-former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week.

The US adds companies to the Entity List if it determines they pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy.

“The Secretary has fully complied with the terms of his ethics agreement, including all divestiture and recusal requirements, and will continue to do so. He has divested all financial interests in Cantor Fitzgerald, Newmark, and BGC,” a Commerce Department spokesperson said in a statement in response to the letter, which was first reported by the Financial Times.

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Cantor Fitzgerald denied the claims in the letter, saying it holds no material proprietary position in Nvidia. Cantor’s Nvidia holdings arise primarily from equity swaps executed for clients, according to the Reuters news agency.

The firm also said it has no role in US export control or Entity List decisions.

Earlier this month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said four government agencies had favoured putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist, but the Commerce Department, which was in charge, had not.

Reuters also reported that senior White House officials have discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out.

On Tuesday, Huang, in his first public statement after he stepped down from Nvidia, said he would be “honored” to return as CEO, but the company’s board during its earnings call later in the day ruled out bringing him back.