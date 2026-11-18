Nvidia board chair says chip giant ‘does not intend’ to reinstate Huang as it projects revenues of $130bn in Q4.

Nvidia has shot down the prospect of Jensen Huang returning as CEO amid the chip giant’s latest blockbuster earnings results.

Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said on Tuesday during an earnings call that the company had no plans to reinstate Huang following his “voluntary resignation” for “personal behaviour inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms”.

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said.

Jones, appointed Nvidia’s first-ever board chair after Huang’s resignation last week, made his comments as Nvidia continued its run of stellar earnings in the third quarter.

Nvidia reported revenue of $115.8bn in the quarter that ended October 25, up 103 percent year-on-year. Net profit came in at $64.9bn, up 109 percent year-on-year.

Interim CEO

Nvidia, currently led by interim CEO Colette Kress while its board seeks a permanent replacement, said it expected next quarter revenue to reach $130bn, plus or minus 3 percent.

“Earnings were very strong, and were just what the market needed to shake off some AI-related jitters experienced over the last couple of weeks,” Will Rhind, chief executive officer at GraniteShares Advisors, told Al Jazeera.

“The earnings call, of course without Jensen, was a signal for the bulls that life carries on without him and the foundation the company has built is as robust as ever,” Rhind said.

Huang resigned amid scrutiny of his relationship with a tech executive accused of being a Chinese intelligence operative or asset. He said earlier on Tuesday he would be “honoured” to return if the board deemed it in the best interests of shareholders and the company.

Advertisement

Nearly 200,000 people have added their names to an open letter calling for Huang’s reinstatement, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

Shares of Nvidia, which have fallen more than 30 percent over the past month, closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, before rising 4.8 percent in after-hours trading.

Megaspeed probe

Nvidia has been under intense scrutiny over its relationship with the Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, suspected of diverting advanced chips to China in violation of US export controls.

On Monday, the US Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice confirmed that prosecutors had opened a criminal investigation into Megaspeed.

President Donald Trump’s administration also moved on Monday to close a legal loophole that had allowed Chinese AI developers to access advanced chips remotely at data centres in third countries.

The rule issued by the Bureau of Industry and Security designates Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil as export destinations with an “unacceptable risk of diversion” and requires anyone seeking to ship advanced chips to those countries to obtain an export licence.

Jay Goldberg, senior analyst at Seaport Research Partners in San Francisco, said investors will closely watch how the clampdown on China’s access to high-end chips affects Nvidia’s business.

“I think they had a good quarter and guidance, in particular, raising their revenue forecast for next year,” Goldberg told Al Jazeera.

“But not sure how much of that matters until we get more clarity on who the next CEO will be and just how much exposure they really have to PRC AI companies,” Goldberg said, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China, the country’s official name.

“As for their comments about Jensen returning, I think they said what they had to say. The board has to navigate a lot of legal guardrails. I think it is still possible for Jensen to return. Unlikely but possible.”

Megaspeed, whose former executive Alice Huang had an intimate relationship with Jensen Huang and has been accused of working with China’s Ministry of State Security, has denied wrongdoing, saying media reports about its operations were “not supported by verifiable evidence”.

Alice Huang has not publicly commented on the claims of espionage, which have been circulated in the media by unnamed US officials.

Beijing has denied the spying allegations, calling them “entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China”.