Cal-Maine reports avian influenza at Florida site, with 2.7 percent of its total flock affected.

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Cal-Maine Foods, the largest egg producer in the United States, has said it would cull 1.8 million birds after avian influenza was detected at one of its facilities in Florida.

On Wednesday, the company said the 1.4 million laying hens and 360,000 young hens being culled account for 2.7 percent of its flock. Production at the facility will be temporarily halted.

Cal-Maine said in a statement that it would coordinate with other production and distribution facilities to minimise disruption across the company.

The risk bird flu poses to human health is low. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 74 human cases since February 2024, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

However, the virus continues to pose a significant challenge to the US poultry and egg industries. Some 21.5 million birds have been affected this year, following a historic surge in outbreaks in late 2024 and early 2025 that sharply reduced the number of egg-laying hens.

Approximately 50.7 million laying hens were lost between mid-October 2024 and early March 2025, when egg prices in the US reached a record high of $6.23 per dozen.

The current average retail price of eggs is $2.32 per dozen, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite the announcement that production at the Florida facility would be temporarily halted, Cal-Maine’s stock rose 5.3 percent in early trading.