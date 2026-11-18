Economists predict GTA 6 could cost US up to $1bn in lost productivity, with the game set for release at midnight.

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It’s taken more than a decade and is estimated to have cost upwards of $1bn, but arguably the most anticipated release in gaming history is finally here.

Depending on where you live, Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6, is now available to play. Digital intelligence company Sensor Tower estimates that Rockstar Games has already generated about $1.1bn in pre-order revenue, making it the largest pre-order launch in history.

So, what can gamers expect? And, more importantly, will it live up to the hype?

When will GTA 6 be released?

The latest instalment in the hugely popular franchise will be released across all regions at midnight local time tonight, Rockstar Games has confirmed. Those who have pre-ordered the game can already download it, allowing them to start playing GTA 6 as soon as the clock strikes 12am.

The action-adventure game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Gamers will also be able to play it on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Depending on the console you own, you’ll need up to 212GB of free storage space to download GTA 6. The process could take several hours, depending on your internet speed. Connecting your console directly to your router using an Ethernet cable could significantly reduce download times.

What can gamers expect?

Video games have come a long way since the turn of the century, and so has GTA. The franchise has become the crown jewel of an industry that generated more than $201bn for the global economy in 2025, according to Newzoo.

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In short, GTA is a cash cow, and its fans believe the profits are well-deserved. Reports suggest that GTA V Online, the previous instalment in the series, still generates an average of $1.3m a day for Rockstar Games.

GTA 6, like its predecessor, will feature more than one main protagonist. The game is set in the fictional Vice City, based on Miami, Florida.

The story centres on lovers and criminals Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose lives resemble those of the notorious crime couple Bonnie and Clyde. The pair were gunned down by US law enforcement in 1934 during an ambush, after more than two years of robbing banks and killing police officers.

GTA 6 is set to feature even more crime and violence than previous editions, with the main story reportedly taking about 50 hours to complete. Meanwhile, achieving 100 percent completion could take as long as 200 hours.

The map is expected to be roughly twice the size of GTA V’s, with hundreds of enterable buildings, more than 170 animal species and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), making it potentially the most realistic instalment in the franchise to date.

The wanted system, which is usually triggered when players commit crimes, has also been revamped. Players will be able to reach a wanted level of six stars for the most serious offences, while lesser crimes could attract as little as one star.

In a game where breaking the law is as normal as washing your face, Rockstar Games has focused on replicating the investigative processes used by real-life police. Computer-controlled characters, commonly known as non-playable characters (NPCs), will now be able to alert the police when they witness a crime.

Security cameras will also be able to capture Jason and Lucia, providing officers with additional intelligence. That means you’ll have to work harder to get the police off your tail. Officers will gather several clues about your misdeeds, forcing players to take multiple steps to avoid getting caught, including changing their appearance and switching vehicles.

What do die-hard fans say?

Employers around the world could face staffing difficulties tomorrow. Opinium, a market research agency, estimates that 4.1 million working days in the United Kingdom alone could be lost due to employees calling in sick so they can spend the day playing GTA 6.

Those who are more organised have booked the big day off in advance, including Karl O’Connor, 34, who lives in Watford, a town just outside northwest London. O’Connor works full-time as a cinema manager and says that Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, released in 2002, is his favourite video game ever.

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“I was 10 years old when it was released,” he told Al Jazeera.

“It was very formative in the way I consume art. I was falling in love with music around this time and the [game] soundtrack accelerated that by expanding on the range of genres I enjoy. I have tomorrow off and have used my last day of annual leave to extend my two days off next week to three.”

O’Connor isn’t alone. Andy Baker, 33, lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Baker works as a courier and will finish work Wednesday at 4pm local time and won’t return until Sunday.

“I’m trying not to get too excited in case it’s [the game] a letdown but realistically it shouldn’t be as the money they’ve spent is crazy.”

Baker said he’s “staying away” from social media to avoid any spoilers.

Tech giant Logitech has already priced in the productivity loss and has given all of its 7,000 employees a paid day off to play the game free of guilt.

“It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time,” Hanneke Faber, Logitech’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other.”

According to reports, some economists predict GTA 6 could cost the US economy as much as $1bn in lost productivity. Rockstar Games won’t lose any sleep, however, with analysts expecting the company to make up to $5bn in global sales in just the first week of the release.