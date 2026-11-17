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United States President Donald Trump’s administration has announced new restrictions on China’s access to advanced chips amid the fallout from the alleged spy scandal involving AI giant Nvidia.

The rule announced by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) on Monday aims to prevent Chinese AI developers from getting around export controls by remotely accessing data centres in third countries, particularly in Southeast Asia.

It designates Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil as countries with an “unacceptable risk of diversion” and requires anyone seeking to export advanced chips to those destinations to obtain an export licence.

BIS, which sits under the US Department of Commerce, said the change was a “logical extension” of the existing requirement for companies to obtain a licence to export or transfer chips to firms based in China.

“The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten US national security,” BIS said in a statement.

The restrictions come as Nvidia’s export of advanced chips is under scrutiny following claims that former CEO Jensen Huang was romantically involved with a woman recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to carry out espionage.

Huang, who became one of the most prominent faces of the AI boom at the helm of Nvidia, resigned last week amid a company board investigation into the claims.

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Beijing has denied the spying allegations, made by unnamed US officials in media reports, calling them “entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China”.

Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed executive who has been identified as Jensen Huang’s ex-romantic partner, has not publicly commented on the claims.

US tech stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors weighed the fallout of the scandal on the AI rollout.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49 percent, closing in the red for the third consecutive session.

The broader S&P 500 dropped 1.92 percent.

Shares of Nvidia, which has shed more than 30 percent of its market value over the past month, dropped 4.12 percent.

The remainder of the “Magnificent Seven” all finished in the red, with Alphabet and Amazon seeing the next biggest declines of 4.07 percent and 3.34 percent, respectively.

The sell-off continued in Asia on Tuesday, with key indexes in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong falling in morning trading.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were down 0.82 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively, as of 02:00 GMT.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.57 percent.