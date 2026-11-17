US President Donald Trump has been trying to fire Cook since August 2025.

United States Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has declined, through her lawyers, to appear next month before a Trump administration committee that is considering whether she should be fired, calling the process unfair and committed to a predetermined outcome.

The refusal extends the wrangling between the White House and Cook’s lawyers regarding her appearance before the committee, which the administration of US President Donald Trump initially demanded for November 6.

Administration officials have called on Cook to appear before the committee to address allegations that she committed mortgage fraud in 2021, before she joined the Fed’s board of governors, a charge she denies. Cook has not been charged with any crime.

Trump has sought to fire Cook since August 2025, and she has argued that the president’s efforts to do so represent a threat to the Fed’s independence and reflect Trump’s desire to force the central bank to reduce borrowing costs.

“Governor Cook has no legal obligation to participate in an unfair hearing — and indeed, has a duty to the Federal Reserve to decline to participate in any proceeding that would undermine the institution’s unique status and independence,” Abbe David Lowell, Cook’s lawyer, wrote in a letter released on Tuesday to White House counsel William Scharf. The three-person panel set up by the White House to consider the allegations “appears to be a facade designed to obscure a predetermined decision to fire Governor Cook”, the letter said.

In June, the US Supreme Court blocked Trump from removing Cook while litigation over the attempted firing continues, finding that “the fact of independence but also the appearance of independence is key to the Federal Reserve’s design”.

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Trump officials have threatened to move ahead with the hearing even without Cook, and in a November 3 letter said that the three-member committee “reserves the right to draw adverse inferences against you” for not participating.

The unusual “committee of inquiry” set up by the White House consists of Kevin Hassett, Trump’s top economic adviser; Andrea Lucas, whom Trump appointed to lead the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; and Keith Sonderling, Trump’s pick for Department of Labor secretary.

The Supreme Court said in a footnote to its June ruling that Trump could try again to fire Cook if the administration provided her adequate notice and an opportunity to respond. The committee of inquiry is an effort to meet those conditions.

Under the law governing the Fed, the president can only fire a Fed governor “for cause”, but the Supreme Court didn’t address whether Cook’s actions met that standard. The committee will ultimately recommend whether there is cause to fire Cook, the White House has said.