The prediction market platform Kalshi has ended wagers on whether United States President Donald Trump would use specific words on certain dates in his speeches.

The decision, revealed on Tuesday, comes amid an order from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the federal agency that oversees futures trading, which last week called on the company to end the bets.

Earlier this year, Kalshi’s surveillance system flagged to the agency potential insider trading concerns involving these markets. It was later discovered that a White House teleprompter operator had traded on markets related to the president’s comments.

The teleprompter operator, Gabriel Perez, received a three-year ban from the platform and was required to pay $65,000 in penalties, as well as relinquish his $107,000 in winnings to the CFTC. By August, the CFTC had begun an internal review of prediction markets, according to CNBC.

The move comes amid a new wave of scrutiny of prediction market platforms by the CFTC. That marks a shift from the stance of Chair Michael Selig, who had previously championed the emerging industry, but has now adopted a tougher tone, launching investigations into Kalshi and its competitor Polymarket, which is not regulated by the commission.

Kalshi, in particular, had been under investigation for developing new products without notifying the commission, according to a report by Politico earlier this month.

The development also comes as Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, stepped down from his role as a paid strategic adviser to the company last week.

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While Kalshi has pulled markets involving mentions by the president, wagers on what other prominent figures will say remain active.

These include predictions about comments by elected US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, at the upcoming New York Times DealBook Summit, as well as remarks by executives at Microsoft and SpaceX. Other active markets concern what companies such as Nvidia and retail giant Target will say during their earnings calls.

Kalshi has also stopped listing some markets at the request of the regulatory agency, including certain sports-related markets, according to the Reuters news agency.

Neither Kalshi nor the CFTC responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.