Huang said he is ready to return as Nvidia CEO if the company’s board would like him back at the helm.

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Jensen Huang, the former CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, has agreed to appear in transcribed interviews with several United States House committees on December 1, even as he has said he would be “honored” to resume his job if the company’s board would like him to.

On Tuesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced the upcoming interviews, which will also include the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee.

The US tech giant’s General Counsel Tim Teter will appear before the same committees on December 2 . It was not immediately clear whether the men would attend in person or speak remotely.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” Republican chairmen of the committees, Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford, said in a statement.

“The American people need answers on Mr Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC [People’s Republic of China] actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal.”

Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO on Thursday after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, raised questions over exports of the company’s advanced AI chips to China.

The lawmakers first called on Huang on November 5 to appear before the committees. That came amid initial reports from The New York Times that US authorities had started investigating Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, which buys artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Nvidia, and with whom Huang has admitted to having an affair.

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US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed over suspicions that it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China.

Push to return

The announcement comes as Huang has expressed a willingness to return to the company since resigning last Thursday.

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” Huang said in a post on the social media platform X.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.”

Huang’s comments come amid reports that tech industry insiders were pushing for his return to the company, alongside a petition with more than 177,000 people calling for his return.

“The board’s decision now sits between a founder who has publicly asked for his job back, a shareholder base with the means to force the question, and an administration split between a president open to his return and a Treasury secretary demanding an outsider,” Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives, said in a note provided to Al Jazeera.

At the same time, Nvidia has announced a board-level committee to oversee national security and export controls, marking the first major governance move since Huang resigned.

The National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, a former Goldman Sachs vice chair, Nvidia said. Directors Stephen Neal, former CEO of law firm Cooley, and John Dabiri, a Caltech professor, will also serve on the committee.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the move, calling the launch of a national security initiative a good idea.

Nvidia stock tumbled in midday trading on Tuesday. It was down more than 1.6 percent for the day, 11 percent over the previous five days and 29.2 percent over the previous month.