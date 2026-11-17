Beirut, Lebanon – Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is set to visit Lebanon on his latest regional visit aimed at boosting economic cooperation amid the fallout from the US-Israel war on Iran.

Al-Zaidi will hold a series of high-level meetings in Beirut, including with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

High on the agenda of Wednesday’s talks will be strengthening bilateral trade, customs exemption deals and coordination on security and countering drug trafficking.

Diversifying oil export routes via a pipeline linking the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, through Syria’s Mediterranean port of Baniyas, to Tripoli in northern Lebanon, is also expected to be discussed. The proposed project is aimed at potentially bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy waterway that has been severely disrupted since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran in late February.

“After the war in Iran and the story of Hormuz and exports in the Gulf, [Iraq] is looking for alternative routes to diversify their export routes,” Walid Marrouch, professor of economics at the Lebanese American University in Beirut, told Al Jazeera.

Iraq’s crude oil exports were badly hit following the start of the Iran war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s energy passes in peacetime.

Last month, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil said crude oil exports reached about 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd), up from some 200,000 bpd in May. Before the war, Iraq was exporting about 3.5 million bpd. The increase has been boosted by the resumption of oil pumping this week through the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline at an initial capacity of 120,000 bpd.

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Still, Iraq has been looking for alternatives to export its crude oil, primarily through Syria, which was previously difficult due to international sanctions under the leadership of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, who was toppled in late 2024.

Tamer Badawi, an associate fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, said al-Zaidi’s visit to Lebanon was likely to be informed by US envoy Tom Barrack’s “efforts to diversify Iraq’s oil export routes across the region, particularly through Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Lebanon”.

He added: “The broader ambition is to develop alternative export corridors connecting Iraq’s oil infrastructure to regional networks.”

‘Lebanon can benefit’

One of the potential proposed alternatives is Tripoli, in northern Lebanon.

The impoverished city has emerged as an option because of the long-defunct pipeline from Kirkuk and a local refinery that in 1940 filtered 21,000 bpd of crude oil from Iraq, according to the Lebanese Directorate General of Oil. The refinery shut down in 1992, shortly after the end of the 15-year Lebanese Civil War in 1990.

Industry insiders say Tripoli’s oil infrastructure has three legacy lines with a historical peak capacity of 900,000 bpd.

While it would need to be repaired and renovated, a report this year by the Basil Fuleihan Institute of Finance (BFIF), an autonomous agency under the tutelage of Lebanon’s Finance Ministry, said “the terminal infrastructure remains a goldmine of latent capacity” with a moderate flow scenario of 300,000 to 500,000 bpd that could gain Lebanon annual revenues in the region of $80m to $275m.

The revenues could be a boon to the Lebanese economy, which has been beset by a complex economic and banking crisis since 2019 that has seen its currency lose more than 90 percent of its value and the majority of its population living in poverty.

Al-Zaidi’s trip to Beirut comes weeks after he met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. During the visit, the two countries signed a cooperation agreement to rehabilitate the pipeline running from Kirkuk to Baniyas, in a project to be carried out by US energy giant Chevron.

“Upon rehabilitation, this groundbreaking project will have an initial transport capacity of 2 million barrels per day of crude oil,” the US Department of State said in a statement at the time.

Experts said al-Zaidi’s visit on Wednesday was a big opportunity for Lebanon to ensure its place in a prospective tripartite agreement with Syria and Iraq – but warned that if Lebanese officials failed to act, the country could be left behind.

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“Lebanon can benefit, but if Lebanon does not get a seat at the table, it [could be circumvented] because Iraq can already reach the sea from Syria,” said Marrouch.

Before reaching Tripoli, Iraqi crude oil would have to pass through some 250km (155 miles) of Syrian territory.

Syria also has its own ports in Tartous and Latakia, with a smaller port in Banias. According to BFIF, Syria is set up to handle about 350,000 to 500,000 bpd, between refineries at Banias and Homs, “a direct Mediterranean outlet that circumvents both the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz”.

The flow of crude oil through Syria would also be a boost for the country, where domestic oil production is currently insufficient and energy costs have spurred protests. Syrian officials have also warned about attacks on the Homs refinery.

But experts believe including Lebanon in the deal could still be beneficial for all parties.

Tripoli’s deepwater quays allow it to handle larger vessels, reducing freight costs per barrel for Iraqi crude and making the oil competitive in European and North American markets, said the BFIF report, adding that Tripoli’s coastline is “naturally shielded from harsh southern winds and rough swells,” unlike in Banias in Syria.

“This makes the port accessible year-round, even during severe Mediterranean winter storms that frequently force the closure of offshore loading operations in Banias,” the report said.