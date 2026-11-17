China offers tariff cuts on Canadian pork and seafood, as Canada extends exemptions for Chinese steel and aluminium.

Canada and China have agreed to cut tariffs on more goods, as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to look to decrease his country’s dependence on the United States amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Tuesday, Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced new tariff remissions, building on an agreement they made in January to open up trade and start to repair a strained diplomatic relationship.

China will offer tariff relief on about 400 million Canadian dollars ($280m) worth of Canadian exports, including frozen pork and seafood, said a statement from Carney’s office.

Canada, in exchange, will keep tariff exemptions for certain Chinese steel and aluminium products in place for another two years, and add remissions to another 32 steel and aluminium items that Canada doesn’t have enough of.

Xi said stronger ties served both countries’ interests and supported global stability and prosperity.

“This is the right choice,” he said.

Carney praised the greater predictability in the relationship and said Canada was ahead of schedule on its goal of increasing exports to China by 50 percent by the end of the decade.

Under the January agreement, Canada lowered its 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles to 6.1 percent, allowing an initial 49,000 vehicles into the country each year. That cap is set to rise to 70,000 over five years.

In return, China agreed to lower tariffs on Canadian agricultural products and recently extended relief for canola meal, peas, lobster and crab for another two years.

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The deal comes a day after Carney said Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if talks with Washington fail to hold together the closely integrated North American auto industry.

“We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market,” Carney told reporters in Cambodia on Monday. “That market has become less integrated because of US trade actions.”

The comments prompted a backlash from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who responded by asking whether Carney was threatening to “play China off the US”.

“This is offensive in the extreme,” he said, adding that Carney should be more worried that China would “eat Canada alive”.

Carney has made looking to markets beyond the US a central part of his economic strategy, as Trump’s tariffs hit Canadian industries, including auto manufacturing, as well as steel and aluminium.

Trade talks between Ottawa and Washington broke down in August, but Carney said on Saturday that he’d spoken with Trump and senior officials, and that while differences remained, there was progress towards a possible deal.

He also met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, according to Carney’s office.

One year after Carney visited Mexico, during which they launched a strategic partnership, the two leaders agreed to keep expanding bilateral trade and investment. They also highlighted a 19-percent increase in merchandise trade in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period last year.