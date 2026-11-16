Silicon Valley insiders urge Nvidia to restore Jensen Huang’s CEO role

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and other Silicon Valley insiders are calling on chipmaker Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang, who resigned last week from the company he cofounded.

Musk is one of the 177,000 signatories to a petition titled “Stand With Jensen”, calling for the reinstatement of the executive, who resigned following reports of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

“We are current and former NVIDIA employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA’s best interests,” the letter published on the petition’s website said.

More privately, a group of Silicon Valley insiders is pushing to get Huang back in the role, with the Financial Times reporting that Huang is considering a comeback. The paper reported that an unnamed group of Silicon Valley insiders has put together a so-called war room and is lobbying the White House for support which is a move that may have been successful.

“A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea,” United States President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday.

Much of Nvidia’s value is tied to Huang, with analysts estimating that the company could lose as much as 25 to 30 percent of its value without him.

Nvidia’s stock was trending downward in early trading on Wall Street, with US markets opening down 2.3 percent on the day. Over the last five days, the stock has dropped 8.5 percent and is down more than 25.7 percent over the last month.

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AI constraints

The developments come as the White House moves to designate Nvidia, along with more than two dozen other companies, as “national champions” in the artificial intelligence industry, a new initiative intended to help the company secure more business overseas, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

They also come as the Trump administration issued a rule on Monday that it would restrict China’s access to chips made by companies including Nvidia, as Trump begins a trip to China where he will meet with President Xi Jinping.

The restrictions are aimed at preventing Chinese companies from “circumventing” existing limits by using data centres in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Thailand to train their AI models.

“The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries,” the Department of Commerce said in a statement.

The new rule comes as the Commerce Department is scrambling to demonstrate that it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive US technology, following reports that the agency under Secretary Howard Lutnick turned a blind eye to the smuggling of advanced Nvidia AI chips into China.