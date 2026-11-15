Beit Ula, occupied West Bank – Fayez al-Amleh, 63, scans his factory in an industrial complex in this town northwest of Hebron and reflects on the recent Israeli measures that could cost him his business.

The production lines at TB.LOC, which produce security and fire-resistant doors, still slowly whir away. But they very nearly came to a halt when Israeli forces sealed the entrances to the Beit Ula industrial zone with earthen berms and stone barriers on November 4.

The measures have isolated roughly 60 Palestinian businesses from their customers and suppliers, which threatens the livelihoods of 2,500 workers employed in the industrial zone.

“Today, raw materials cannot get in, and we cannot get our products out of the industrial zone,” al-Amleh told Al Jazeera.

Hebron and the surrounding areas were hit hard by Israeli military operations after two Israeli soldiers were killed by suspected Palestinian gunmen at a checkpoint near the Palestinian city on October 23.

Thousands of Palestinians were forced out of their homes during the 10-day siege on Hebron and returned only when Israeli soldiers left the city on November 2.

Siege on Hebron

The siege on Hebron, an economic hub for the occupied West Bank, led to losses of more than 12 million shekels ($3.8m) a day, according to Hebron Mayor Yousef al-Jabari.

But just days after the siege on Hebron was lifted, the blockade on Beit Ula’s industrial zone began. This has significantly impacted the operations of al-Amleh’s factory and the lives of the 70 workers his business employs.

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As a result, his employees have had their hours cut or moved to part-time work, reducing their take-home pay.

Since the closure, daily sales for al-Amleh’s business have dropped from 70,000 shekels ($21,988) to between 2,000 and 3,000 shekels ($628 to $942).

Beit Ula has facilities that shape metal and make doors, electrical cabinets, sponge, cardboard and construction materials. Their activities are connected to a wider network of commercial and service businesses that depend on the continued movement of supplies and goods.

Agricultural activities on the surrounding land have also been affected along with suppliers and traders whose daily business depends on the factories.

Israeli forces have carried out a series of measures around the town of Beit Ula, including the demolition of four industrial facilities and the establishment of a nearby settlement outpost.

These measures are viewed by Palestinians in the area as part of a broader Israeli effort to take control of land surrounding the industrial zone and threaten economic and agricultural activity in the area.

Al-Amleh said that if the siege on the industrial zone continues more factories could be forced to shut down. This would severely impact the economic viability of Beit Ula and nearby towns, which rely heavily on the industrial zone for employment and secondary businesses.

He rejected an allegation by Israel that Beit Ula is responsible for the movement of workers into Israel without work permits, the reason Israel has given for imposing restrictions on the industrial zone. Instead, he considers it to be a form of collective punishment against Palestinian businesses and workers based there.

Ayman al-Adam, who has worked at the industrial zone for about three years, said the Israeli blockade on Beit Ula threatens the incomes that he and hundreds of other employees rely on to support their families.

“This road closure is not just a closure. It is closing the doors of livelihood for all the workers,” he told Al Jazeera.

‘Economic warfare’

The Israeli military and settlers have embarked on a campaign of disruption and intimidation against Palestinian businesses across the West Bank in recent months.

Settler pogroms have seen West Bank olive farmers routinely attacked during this year’s harvest and Palestinian crops, olive trees and livestock stolen.

An expansion of Israeli checkpoints across the West Bank has also restricted the movement of goods and people, hitting Palestinian businesses hard.

Palestinian Minister of National Economy Mohammad al-Amour said the Israeli measures targeting economic facilities in the West Bank amount to a war on the Palestinian economy.

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“About 60 economic facilities along with their workers and all aspects of their production have been completely isolated from the Palestinian economy,” al-Amour told Al Jazeera. “This situation has become a burden on the Palestinian economy instead of being a source of support and contributing to it.”

Mahmoud Allan, head of the North Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has appealed to authorities to halt the apparent Israeli campaign against Palestinian business.

“If this area is not reopened very quickly, some of the facilities that are major establishments in this licensed industrial zone in Beit Ula will be disrupted and forced to close,” he said.

“Factories can no longer operate normally. Workers have lost their income, and business owners are struggling to keep their businesses alive.”