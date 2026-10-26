US military says it helped Gulf states export 1.5 billion barrels of oil

US Central Command says more than 3,000 commercial vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz with its support.

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US military forces have helped Gulf countries export more than 1.5 billion barrels of oil since June, despite Iran’s efforts to control the critical waterway, according to US Central Command (COMMAND).

The US military command said on Sunday that more than 3,000 commercial vessels had transited the Strait of Hormuz with its support over the past six months.

It added that more than 95 percent of ships navigating the channel had sailed through safely in recent months despite Iranian threats, “clearly demonstrating that the United States and regional partners control the international waterway”.

CENTCOM announced the figures as Commander Admiral Brad Cooper made a visit to the region, during which he observed the “current operational environment” in the strait while flying in a US Army helicopter.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry,” Cooper said in a statement.

“This visit underscores our strong commitment to continued freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Cooper said the primary transit routes for vessels in the strait were free of Iranian mines due to the “incredible efforts” of personnel who conduct mine clearance operations.

“We remain intensely focused on keeping commercial traffic flowing as we work with our teammates in the US interagency, Gulf Cooperation Council, and shipping industry,” he said.

Crude oil flows have largely returned to levels seen before the US and Israel launched their war on Iran in late February, despite the ongoing threat of attacks on commercial vessels by Iranian forces.

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At least 16.5 million barrels of oil per day left the region in September, equal to the pre-war average, excluding Iran, according to market intelligence firm Kpler.

Analysts have attributed the rebound to a combination of offshore ship-to-ship transfers, US military escorts, and increased use of oil pipelines.

However, oil prices remain far higher than before the start of the war.

Brent crude futures stood at about $114.50 a barrel on Sunday, after easing about 2 percent from last week’s nearly six-month high.

Brent settled at $72.48 per barrel on February 27, the day before the US and Israel began strikes on Iran.