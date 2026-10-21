Russia to send first diesel tanker to the US amid Trump deal

Russia will send on Thursday its first diesel tanker to the US to an undisclosed port.

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Russia will send its first tanker of diesel fuel to the United States on Thursday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters amid a deal with US President Donald Trump.

The vessel will have 40,000 tonnes of fuel, but Novak, who made his remarks on Wednesday, did not name which US port the fuel would be delivered to.

Russia lifted its ban on diesel exports on October 9, which Moscow originally put in place to tackle the country’s shortages as Ukrainian-led drone strikes hindered production capacity.

The shipment comes despite setbacks for Russia’s diesel output. Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said that drone strikes knocked out at least half of Russia’s oil refining capacity, forcing cuts at Russia’s top diesel-producing refineries.

“Additional shipments will follow, of course. There were agreements reached between the two leaders. We will meet the United States’ needs, to the extent of our capabilities,” the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Novak as saying.

That was echoed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks in St Petersburg.

“We are preparing deliveries of several vessels, the tankers, right now. They will go one after another. The financial component should be provided,” he said, adding that Russia would also be able to supply fertilisers in “large quantities” to the US market.

US President Donald Trump had previously said that Moscow would export 300,000 tonnes, or 2.25 million barrels, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes “immediately thereafter”.

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US consumers have continued to face high prices at the petrol station, particularly for diesel fuel, a pressing point as the country heads into midterm elections in less than two weeks. The average price for a gallon of diesel is $6.31 ($1.70 per litre), according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). While prices remain well over the $6 mark, they are on the downturn. The average price a month ago was $6.51.