Economy|Insurance

ICC ends contract with French insurer amid US sanctions threat

ICC and Axa terminate agreement amid mounting US criticism and looming financial restrictions on the court, FT reports.

Save

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, people stand in front of the logo of AXA Group prior to the company's 2018 annual results presentation, in Paris. The cyber insurance industry, once a profitable niche, is now in the crosshairs of ransomware criminals. Pressure is building on the industry to stop reimbursing for ransoms, but so far only one major cyber insurer, AXA, is doing so — and only with new policies in France. To try to absorb the growing onslaught and stay profitable, insurers are retooling coverage, demanding clients up their security. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Axa, a French insurer, provided life and health insurance to the International Criminal Court at the Hague [File: Thibault Camus/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 1 Oct 2026

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ended its contract with the French health and life insurer Axa effective immediately and will be moving to use another insurance provider.

The change, which was first reported by the Financial Times on Thursday, comes as United States President Donald Trump ramps up attacks on the Hague-based court.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

Late last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House was preparing sanctions against the ICC amid the court’s call to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Trump administration has already sanctioned more than a dozen ICC judges and prosecutors, including the ICC president in August.

At last week’s United Nations General Assembly, Trump referred to the ICC as an “evil” and “a rogue institution” and urged countries to leave it. The only country to follow suit is Naoero, a tiny Pacific island nation formerly known as Nauru.

The Trump administration has said that the ICC oversteps its authority by claiming jurisdiction over citizens of countries, including the US and Israel, that have not ratified its founding treaty, known as the Rome Statute.

The ICC said sanctions could prohibit it from conducting transactions involving the US dollar, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Axa and the ICC expressed concern that the looming sanctions would force the Paris-based insurer to stop doing business with the court, the Financial Times reported. After months of talks, the two sides were unable to find a solution without using what is called a blocking statute — a legal mechanism designed to protect European firms from the impacts of sanctions imposed by third countries, the report said.

Advertisement

“Axa and the Court have decided by mutual agreement to terminate the contractual relationship,” the ICC spokesperson told Reuters news agency in a statement.

The ICC and Axa did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

The Financial Ttimes said that the court would use a new health insurance provider but didn’t specify the firm.

Advertisement