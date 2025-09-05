US job growth slows as Trump policies weigh on labour market

The United States labour market has begun to stall as employers face economic uncertainty due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and an immigration crackdown that has softened the labour pool.

The economy added 22,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent, according to the report published by the US Department of Labor on Friday, the latest sign of slowing momentum in the labour market.

Healthcare added 31,000 jobs and social assistance 16,000, making them the only sectors to see significant gains.

Smaller increases were reported in construction, retail, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality. Those advances were offset by losses in other areas, including 15,000 federal government jobs, 12,000 in manufacturing, and 6,000 in oil and gas extraction.

“Another poor jobs report thanks to tariffs. With the benefit of revisions, it’s increasingly clear that tariffs are weighing on hiring and jobs. Manufacturing jobs are falling sharply, and so are other trade-sensitive sectors like mining and wholesale trade,” said Skanda Amarnath, executive director of Employ America and a former Federal Reserve economist, in a note provided to Al Jazeera.

July’s report was revised up slightly, to 79,000 jobs added versus 73,000. June’s figures, however, were cut sharply, from 14,000 jobs added to 13,000 lost.

“After all of the revisions are now in, jobs fell in June. We don’t see that outside of natural disasters, recessions, or the periods right around recessions,” Amarnath said.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNBC the August numbers were “disappointing”, but said he expected revisions to bring improvements in the months ahead.

Broader slowdown

The August report adds to a series of weak indicators this week that point to a cooling labour market.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Wednesday showed vacancies dropped to their lowest levels since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since April 2021, there are now more unemployed workers than available jobs.

Private-sector hiring has also slowed. The ADP National Employment Report released on Thursday showed payrolls rising by 54,000 in August, down sharply from 106,000 the prior month. The ADP survey does not include government jobs.

“The year started with strong job growth, but that momentum has been whipsawed by uncertainty,” Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, said in the release.

Layoffs are also rising. A report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed announced job cuts surged by 39 percent in August compared to July, with US employers cutting more than 85,000 positions. That figure is up 13 percent from a year earlier. So far this year, employers have cut more than 892,000 jobs, the highest total since 2020.

Political fallout

The weak data comes just weeks after Trump dismissed Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after the bureau drastically revised down the May and June payroll figures.

“This jobs report also affirms what we already knew — that President Trump’s firing of BLS Commissioner Erick McEntarfer was completely unwarranted and was definitionally a case of shooting the messenger,” said Angela Hanks, chief of policy programmes at The Century Foundation, in comments provided to Al Jazeera.

Trump has nominated EJ Antoni, chief economist at the far-right conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, to replace McEntarfer. Antoni has previously suggested suspending the monthly jobs report altogether.

Fed in focus

The latest employment numbers land less than two weeks before the US Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting. The central bank closely monitors jobs data in setting interest rates, balancing signs of labour market weakness against persistent inflation.

The White House has repeatedly pressed Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates. In case there is a cut in the September 16-17 meeting, as is now expected, it will be the first reduction since December.

US markets slumped on the disappointing jobs report. The Nasdaq is down 0.7 percent, the S&P is down 0.8 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trending downwards as well and is 0.75 percent below the market open as of 11am in New York (15:00 GMT).