Canada to give automakers a break on EV sales target as US tariffs weigh

Canadian PM Carney also announced a fund of $5 billion in Canadian dollars ($3.6bn US) to help firms in all sectors hurt by tariffs.

Canada will waive a requirement that 20 percent of all vehicles sold next year be emissions-free, part of an aid package designed to help companies deal with damage done by tariffs from United States President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on Friday.

The 20 percent target was mandated by the Liberal government of then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2023.

Carney, Trudeau’s successor, said waiving the rule would help the industry deal with punitive US measures that are also targeting the steel and aluminium sectors.

“This will provide immediate financial relief to automakers at a time of increased pressures on economic competitiveness,” Carney told a televised press conference.

Ottawa will also launch an immediate 60-day review to reduce costs linked to the EV sales requirement.

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association welcomed the move, saying the push for mandates imposed unsustainable costs on companies and threatened investment.

Carney said it was too soon to draw any conclusions about whether Ottawa should lift the 100 percent tariffs it imposed on Chinese-made electric vehicles last year. China on Friday prolonged a probe into imports of canola from Canada, one of the world’s leading suppliers.

Carney, who won an April election on the need to diversify the economy away from the US, said Ottawa would set up a new fund worth $5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.6bn US) with flexible terms to help firms in all sectors affected by tariffs.

The US measures are “causing extreme uncertainty that is holding back massive amounts of investment”, he said.

Ottawa will introduce a new policy to ensure the federal government buys from Canadian suppliers and is also introducing a new biofuel production incentive, with more than $370 million Canadian dollars ($267m US) for farmers to address immediate competitiveness challenges.

Carney did not mention specific new aid for the steel and aluminium sectors. When pressed, he said companies could apply for help from existing funds.