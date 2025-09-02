Vogue’s Wintour taps successor to lead editorial at the iconic magazine

Chloe Malle, who has been with the magazine for more than a decade, will take the top job.

Vogue has named Chloe Malle as its new head of editorial content, taking over from Anna Wintour, who is stepping down after nearly four decades.

The 134-year-old magazine announced the appointment on Tuesday.

Wintour, 75, remains chief content officer for Conde Nast and global editorial director of American Vogue and its 27 editions around the globe. She will also continue to serve as the chief content officer at Conde Nast, the iconic brand’s parent company that also owns storied brands including Vanity Fair and GQ, and will focus on major events like the Met Gala.

Malle, editor of Vogue.com, may be stepping into Wintour’s low-heeled slingbacks, but she will report to the original wearer while taking over day-to-day operations at the US edition. And gone is the storied “editor-in-chief” title that Wintour held for nearly 40 years.

Malle, 39, has spent more than a decade at Vogue, most recently as editor of Vogue.com and co-host of the Vogue podcast, The Run-Through.

The daughter of actress Candice Bergen and filmmaker Louis Malle, she joined Vogue as social editor in 2011, moved on to contributing editor in 2016 and has held her current position since 2023. She has overseen high-profile features, including one of former US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden’s prewedding shoot and an interview with Lauren Sanchez, then fiancee and now wife of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos.

The news that Malle got the job comes in the run-up to the latest round of shows at New York Fashion Week, starting next week, and amid the Venice Film Festival, which includes a new documentary about her father. Her appointment is effective immediately.

“Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new,” Wintour said in the statement on Malle’s appointment.

Under Malle’s leadership, direct traffic to Vogue.com doubled, and the site saw double-digit growth across all key metrics, according to the statement on her new job. Site traffic now consistently reaches 14.5 million unique visitors monthly.

Risk-taker

Wintour has shaped US Vogue’s voice since 1988, and turned the Met Gala from an elite New York fundraiser into an internationally watched cultural spectacle.

Almost synonymous with the Vogue brand, Wintour is also widely considered an inspiration for “Miranda Priestly”, the fashion editor portrayed by actress Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada movie.

Vogue was founded as a society journal 134 years ago. After Conde Nast acquired it in 1909, it became a traditional industry mainstay with models on the cover, static close-up photography done in studios and a focus on high fashion and heavy makeup.

Wintour, a risk-taker who took over the title in 1988, saw the mass appeal in a broader approach. She expanded international editions, elevated fashion’s connections to pop culture and began putting celebrities, athletes, music stars and politicians on the covers. Wintour went for a high-low approach to fashion and favoured storytelling in photoshoots done outdoors.