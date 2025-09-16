‘Terrorism’ charge on Mangione dismissed in health insurance exec’s killing

The 27-year-old US shooter still faces a second-degree murder charge and eight criminal counts.

A New York State court in the US has dismissed two “terrorism” related counts against Luigi Mangione over the killing of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson.

The court handed down the decision on Tuesday.

Mangione, 27, still faces charges of second-degree murder and eight other criminal counts related to Thompson’s death in December.

Justice Gregory Carro ruled that prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to the grand jury that Mangione acted with the intent to intimidate health insurance workers or influence government policy, which would have been necessary to prove murder as an act of “terrorism”.

“While there is no doubt that the crime at issue here is not ordinary ‘street crime’, it does not follow that all non-street crimes were meant to be included within the reach of the terrorism statute,” Carro wrote in his decision.

Mangione was led into the courtroom in Lower Manhattan handcuffed and with shackles on his feet, wearing tan prison garb.

The judge set Mangione’s next court date in the case for December 1 – nearly a year after Thompson’s death. Thompson was killed on December 4, 2024, outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where his company was hosting an investor conference.

Mangione still faces significant penalties in the case against him, including life in prison if he is ultimately convicted of murder in the second degree, which is defined as an intentional killing.

He also faces a separate federal indictment over the killing of Thompson, the former chief executive of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance unit UnitedHealthcare. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both the state and federal charges.

Advertisement

Mangione faces seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of possessing a false identification in the state case against him.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, “We respect the court’s decision and will proceed on the remaining nine counts, including murder in the second degree.”

The US Justice Department is seeking the death penalty in the federal case against Mangione. Carro’s dismissal of the state-level “terrorism” counts has no bearing on the federal case.

Steep healthcare costs

While the killing of Thompson was also widely condemned by public officials across the political spectrum, Mangione has become a folk hero to some Americans who decry steep healthcare costs.

A small group of Mangione supporters gathered outside the courthouse on Wednesday morning. One was dressed in a green costume of the Nintendo character Luigi, and another held the red, white and green Italian tricolor with the words “Healthcare is a human right” inscribed on the flag.

About two dozen members of the public – mostly young women – secured a seat in the back of the courtroom to watch the proceedings. One wore a black T-shirt with the words “Free Luigi” written in white letters.

Trial dates have not yet been set in either the state or federal cases. Mangione has been held in federal custody in Brooklyn since his arrest last year.