Japan lodges protest with China over ‘installation’ in East China Sea

Tokyo urges Beijing to resume negotiations on the implementation of 2008 agreement on exploiting natural resources.

Japan has lodged a protest accusing China of carrying out the “unilateral development” of gas fields in disputed waters in the East China Sea.

In a statement late on Monday, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had detected the construction of “a new structure” in waters west of the median line between the countries.

“It is extremely regrettable that China is advancing unilateral development in the East China Sea, while the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf in the East China Sea have not yet been delimited,” the ministry said.

Kanai Masaaki, director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, issued a “strong protest” to Shi Yong, deputy chief of mission of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, the ministry said.

Masaaki also “strongly urged” Beijing to resume negotiations on the implementation of a 2008 agreement to cooperate on the exploitation of natural resources in the East China Sea, according to the ministry.

Talks on the pact have been suspended since late 2010, when a Chinese fishing boat collided with two Japanese Coast Guard vessels near the Senkaku Islands.

Tokyo’s latest statement follows Japan’s lodging of similar protests after the discovery of Chinese-built installations in May and June.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to Tokyo’s protest, but Beijing has previously insisted that its exploration activities take place in “undisputed waters under China’s jurisdiction”.