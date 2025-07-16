Bahrain to invest $17bn in US amid deals with Boeing, Oracle, Cisco

The Trump administration says the new investments will create 30,000 US jobs.

Bahrain’s crown prince is set to invest more than $17bn in the United States.

The White House outlined the new deal before a meeting between Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and US President Donald Trump.

Sitting with the crown prince of Bahrain, he described the Gulf nation as a “fantastic ally.” He said they would discuss trade and other topics.

The prince said they would announce investments in the United States, which “builds upon a legacy that we’re very proud of”.

As part of the investment, Bahrain will sign a deal between Gulf Air and Boeing/GE valued at about $7bn for 12 aircraft with an option for six more.

The deal also includes the sale of 40 GE engines, according to the White House.

The announcement from the crown prince comes on the heels of foreign investment deals Trump made during a trip to the Middle East in May. During a visit to Riyadh, Trump secured a $600bn commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the United States and agreed to sell the Saudis an arms package worth nearly $142bn.

The White House said the Bahrain deal will support 30,000 American jobs and was secured with help from Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The crown prince will also commit to deploying additional capital amounting to billions of dollars.

Bahrain is expected to be signing deals with Oracle and Cisco, with plans to replace Chinese servers with Cisco products, the White House said.

Bahrain also seeks to increase its investments in US energy, tech and manufacturing sectors.

The White House says the crown prince intends to deploy capital to increase US domestic aluminium production, invest in US LNG production to secure BAH energy supplies and buy cutting-edge AI chips, partnering with US hyper-scalers.

During the visit, the crown prince will also announce the kingdom’s intention to make these investments and sign various deals and memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

One of these MOUs creates a framework for Bahrain to begin discussions towards developing commercial nuclear capabilities.

Later this year, the king of Bahrain will visit Washington to finalise these agreements and solidify the progress made in building our two nations’s economic prosperity, the White House said.

US markets remained relatively flat on the announcement. As of 12:00pm ET (16:00 GMT) the S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.09 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.04 percent. Boeing stock is down 0.3 percent from the market open, after an earlier upward surge this morning. GE trending upwards on the news, up 0.1.

The new investment agreement comes as the White House’s tariff strategy remains in the spotlight. In April, when the White House paused country-specific tariffs, the Trump administration said it would have 90 deals in 90 days. With that deadline having passed, the US has only solidified three, including Vietnam, UK and as of Tuesday, Indonesia.

In the news conference, the crown prince also said that Bahrain would not provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles.