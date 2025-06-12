Trump launches website for $5m ‘gold card’ granting US residency

US president unveils site for applicants to register interest for ‘Trump Card’ granting path to citizenship.

United States President Donald Trump has said his administration is accepting applications for his so-called “Trump Card”, which promises applicants permanent residency for $5m.

Trump made the announcement on Wednesday as he unveiled a new website for prospective applicants to register their interest.

Visitors to TrumpCard.gov are encouraged to submit their name, region and email address, and specify whether they are applying as an individual or a business, in order “to be notified the moment access opens”.

“Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“It’s called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE WAITING LIST IS NOW OPEN.”

Trump first proposed the residency visa in February, saying his administration would offer wealthy applicants a “gold card” that grants residency and work rights as well as a path to citizenship.

“They’ll be wealthy, and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money, and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people,” Trump said at the time.

In April, Trump displayed a sample visa – a gold-coloured card bearing his visage – to reporters on board Air Force One.

Trump administration officials have suggested that the card will replace the EB-5 immigrant investor visa programme, which grants permanent residency to immigrants who invest at least $1.05m in the US, or $800,000 in designated economically distressed areas.

It is unclear what criteria applicants may have to meet apart from the $5m price tag, though the Trump administration has indicated there will be a vetting process.

Under current immigration rules, lawful permanent residents can apply for naturalisation after five years provided they have a basic grasp of English, and they can demonstrate they are of “good moral character” and have an “attachment to the principles and ideals of the US Constitution.”