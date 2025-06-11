Elon Musk says he ‘regrets’ social media attacks on Trump

Tech billionaire says some of his social media posts about US president ‘went too far’.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has expressed regret over his broadsides against United States President Donald Trump following their spectacular public falling-out.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Musk’s expression of regret comes after he made a series of extraordinary attacks on Trump, including an unsubstantiated claim that his administration has refused to release files on Jeffrey Epstein to conceal his involvement with the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Musk, who led the Department of Government Efficiency until last month, publicly broke with Trump last week over his “One Big, Beautiful Bill”, using his social media platform X to brand the package of sweeping tax cuts and spending increases a “disgusting abomination”.

Musk went on to post a flurry of criticisms of Trump and the Republican Party’s spending plans, sparking a public war of words between two of the world’s most powerful men.

In his sharpest attack on Trump, Musk claimed that the US president was “in” the so-called Epstein files and that was the “real reason” they had not been made public.

Amid the back and forth, Trump said the “easiest way” to cut spending would be to cancel the contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk’s companies, which include Tesla and SpaceX.

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said he assumed his relationship with Musk was over and that he had no interest in mending ties.

