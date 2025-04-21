China warns countries not to strike trade deals with US at its expense

China has warned countries seeking exemptions from United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs not to strike deals at its expense.

Beijing’s warning comes as dozens of US trade partners are scrambling to negotiate relief from Trump’s trade salvoes, including steep “reciprocal” tariffs that have been paused until July.

“Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise will not earn respect,” a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

“Sacrificing others’ interests to obtain so-called exemptions for temporary selfish gains is akin to negotiating with a tiger; it ultimately leads to failure for both parties and harms everyone involved.”

While China respects countries’ efforts to resolve their trade disputes with the US, they should also “stand on the side of fairness and justice” and “on the correct side of history”, the ministry said.

“It is particularly important to emphasise that China firmly opposes any party achieving deals at the expense of Chinese interests,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“Should such a situation arise, China will not accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures.”

The ministry issued the statement after Bloomberg News last week reported that the Trump administration intends to push countries seeking relief from tariffs to reduce their trade with China.

US officials are discussing plans to pressure trade partners to stop importing excess goods from China and impose duties on imports from specific countries with close ties to the Asian giant, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

While Trump announced a 90-day pause on his “reciprocal” tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, his administration has ramped up its trade war with Beijing by hiking import taxes on Chinese exports to as high as 145 percent.

China, which has pledged to “fight to the end” if Washington continues to escalate the trade spat, has hit back by imposing duties of 125 percent on US exports.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that more than 70 countries have reached out to express interest in negotiating trade deals.

Japanese officials last week visited Washington to begin talks aimed at securing relief for key exports, including cars and steel, while officials from South Korea are due to kick off ministerial-level negotiations on Thursday.

Despite escalating his trade salvoes against China, Trump said last week that he expects to ultimately seal a “very good” trade deal with Beijing.

In its statement on Monday, China’s Ministry of Commerce accused the Trump administration of engaging in “hegemonic politics” and “unilateral bullying” under the pretence of “reciprocity”.

Advertisement

“If international trade reverts to the ‘law of the jungle’, all countries will become victims,” the spokesperson said.

“China is willing to strengthen solidarity and coordination with all parties, jointly resist unilateral bullying, safeguard legitimate rights and interests, and defend international fairness and justice.”