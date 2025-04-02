Nintendo set to unveil Switch 2, follow-up to megahit game console

Japanese gaming giant expected to reveal release date, price and other key details in live presentation on Wednesday.

Nintendo is set to reveal key details of its follow-up to the Switch in a presentation that has been eagerly anticipated by gaming fans and investors alike.

The Japanese gaming giant will kick off the hour-long presentation for the Switch 2 at 13:00 GMT on Wednesday, with the hybrid handheld and home console’s price and release date among the details expected to be revealed.

The Nintendo Direct event comes after the Kyoto-based company confirmed the existence of the next-generation system in a brief teaser video released in mid-January.

The teaser showed the upcoming console to have a similar appearance, albeit with a larger screen, and the same hybrid functionality as the original Switch.

The video also provided a short preview of the upcoming instalment of Nintendo’s popular Mario Kart franchise.

Nintendo has provided few other details about the system, including its technical specifications, although it has confirmed that it will be capable of playing original Switch games.

Nintendo’s Switch is the third best-selling game console of all time, behind Sony’s PlayStation 2 and its own DS handheld.

Released in 2017, the console has sold more than 150 million units worldwide.

The explosive popularity of the console helped turn around Nintendo’s fortunes after years of lacklustre financial results following the release of the poorly received Wii U.

Nintendo shares have risen more than 28 percent over the past year in anticipation of the Switch 2, defying a sharp decline in the Japanese stock market over the period.