Spotify down for thousands of users worldwide

Audio streaming giant Spotify appears to be experiencing widespread technical issues affecting thousands of customers worldwide.

As of around 10:45am on the US East Coast (14:45 GMT) on Wednesday, Downdetector showed more than 20,000 outage reports for Spotify worldwide. That’s a decrease from earlier today when the outage peaked at more than 48,000.

Users said they were having difficulty loading both the app and website, playing or hearing songs and using its search function. But disruptions seemed to be on the decline as the day progressed.

In addition to loading and playback issues, downtime updates from Spotify noted that some users were also having difficulty accessing the platform’s support site.

“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” Spotify wrote on X on Wednesday morning. The company’s support account, SpotifyCares, later added that “the right team is on it and working on a fix.”

Spotify did not immediately provide more information about what might be causing the outage, but noted in a follow-up post that “reports of this being a security hack are false.”

Spotify currently boasts of more than 675 million users around the world, including 263 million subscribers across more than 180 markets.