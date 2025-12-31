China calls on Netherlands to correct ‘mistake’ over chipmaker Nexperia

The Chinese and Dutch governments are at loggerheads over control of chipmaker amid concerns for global supply chains.

China has demanded the Netherlands end its bid to control the Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia, accusing the European country of causing a “crisis” in global supply chains.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday that the Netherlands should “immediately correct its mistake” and cease “improper administrative interference” in the company.

The Netherlands issued an order in September, blocking Nexperia from making important decisions without government approval, citing concerns that its Chinese owner, Wingtech, was seeking to relocate European production to China and the need to ensure chip supplies.

The order came after the United States warned the Dutch government that Nexperia would likely be placed on Washington’s sanctions list unless it replaced its Chinese CEO, Zhang Xuezheng.

The Dutch government, which has denied acting under US pressure, announced last month that it had suspended the order, issued under the Cold War-era Goods Availability Act, following “constructive” talks with Beijing.

However, a Dutch court ruling that forced out Zhang over alleged mismanagement remains in effect.

“It is perplexing that, in the face of global industry anxiety and unease, the Dutch side remains unmoved and stubbornly clings to its position, showing no responsible attitude toward the security of the global semiconductor industry and supply chain, let alone taking any substantive action,” the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nexperia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beijing and The Hague have been at loggerheads for months over the status of the Nijmegen-based chipmaker, which is a leading producer of low-end semiconductors for cars and consumer electronics.

After the Dutch government’s order, China retaliated by blocking exports of finished chips packaged at Nexperia’s Chinese production facilities.

Beijing said last month it would exempt civilian-use chips from the restrictions amid concerns about disruption to global supply chains.

Japanese carmakers Honda and Nissan announced production cuts earlier this year due to chip shortages related to the dispute.