US social media rules for tourists could have ‘chilling effect’ on travel

A group representing the United States travel and tourism industry has warned that a proposal to require millions of foreign visitors to provide social media handles used over the past five years could have a “chilling effect” on visits to the US.

The US Travel Association issued its comments in a statement on Monday on the proposed change, which was announced in a US government notice last week and expected to take effect on February 8. It would require travellers from countries in the visa waiver programme to submit the social media data.

“If we get this policy wrong, millions of travellers could take their business and the billions of dollars they spend elsewhere, only making America weaker,” the association said. “One thing that isn’t in question: this policy could have a chilling effect on travel to the United States.”

Applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas have been required to share that information since 2019.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has taken a range of steps to tighten the vetting of foreigners entering the US. The requirement for additional information stemmed from a Trump executive order issued on January 20 calling for visitors to the US to be “vetted and screened to the maximum degree”, according to the notice published by US Customs and Border Protection.

The visa waiver programme allows travellers from 42 countries, mostly in Europe, to visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa. They must complete an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form, which under the change would require the submission of social media handles.

Advertisement

The US would also require all email addresses used over the last 10 years and names, birth dates, residences and birthplaces of parents, siblings, children and spouses, said the notice, which is open for public comment for 60 days.

The US State Department said earlier this month that effective December 15, it is requiring all H-1B work visa applicants and their dependents to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to “public” in order for the department to review social media posts by applicants.

The US, along with Canada and Mexico, will host soccer’s World Cup in 2026. The global event is expected to draw tourists from around the world. US travel businesses are banking on the event to help rebound from a drop in tourism since Trump took office.

Last week, the Trump administration began accepting applications for a “gold card” that would allow people who pay $1m to obtain US permanent residency “in record time”.

A website for the programme, which critics say goes beyond the scope of US law, said a “platinum card” for people paying $5m was “coming soon”.