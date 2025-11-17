US flights to return to normal after aviation authority lifts restrictions
Federal Aviation Administration says airlines can resume normal schedules from Monday.
Flights in the United States are set to return to normal after the country’s aviation authority announced an end to restrictions introduced during the government shutdown.
Airlines will be able to return to their normal schedules from 6am Eastern Time (11:00 GMT) on Monday after the lifting of an emergency order reducing the number of flights, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Sunday.
The FAA ordered reductions in flights at 40 major airports during the shutdown to ensure safety amid reports reports of air traffic controllers exhibiting fatigue and refusing to turn up for work.
US President Donald Trump signed a bill on Wednesday to resume government funding and end the shutdown, bringing to an end a six-week standoff between Republicans and Democrats.
The FAA said it had decided to lift the order following a review “safety trends” and a steady decline in staffing-trigger events, which refer to instances where the number of available air traffic controllers falls below safe levels.
More to follow…