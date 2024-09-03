China announces anti-dumping probe into Canadian canola, chemicals

Ministry of Commerce’s investigation comes after Ottawa announced 100 percent tariff on Chinese EVs.

China has announced anti-dumping investigations into Canadian canola and chemical products after Ottawa imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), steel and aluminium.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that “unfair competition by the Canadian side” had inflicted losses on domestic canola producers.

The ministry said it would also launch a probe into Canadian chemical products based on “applications by domestic industries”.

“China … will take all necessary measures to defend the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it was “strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to the Canadian tariffs and would raise the issue with the World Trade Organization.

Last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 100 percent tariff on Chinese EVs and a 25 percent tariff on Chinese steel and aluminium, while accusing Beijing of “not playing by the same rules” of international trade as other countries.

Trudeau said the tariffs were being introduced “in alignment and in parallel with other economies around the world”.

Ottawa’s move followed similar actions by the United States and the European Union, which have imposed tariffs of 100 percent and 36 percent, respectively, on Chinese EVs.

Western governments have accused China of using subsidies to build cars cheaply to flood overseas markets, damaging local brands.

Beijing has rejected accusations of industrial “overcapacity” as a pretext to undermine globalisation and free trade.

China and Canada have had strained relations in recent years amid disputes touching on issues ranging from trade to alleged espionage and election interference.