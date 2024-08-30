Judge orders ‘immediate suspension’ of X in Brazil

The judge has ordered the full and immediate suspension of X in the country until all related court orders on X are complied with.

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered on Friday the “immediate suspension” of social media platform X in the country after a court-imposed deadline expired for the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil.

The move is the latest chapter in an ongoing feud between Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Elon Musk, which also included the freezing of the satellite internet provider Starlink’s financial accounts in Brazil.

In the decision, de Moraes ordered the full and immediate suspension of X in the country until all related court orders on X are complied with, including the payment of fines amounting 18.5 million reais ($3.28m) and the nomination of a legal representative in Brazil.

De Moraes ordered telecommunications regulator Anatel to implement the suspension order and to confirm to the court within 24 hours that it had carried it out.

In a bid to avoid the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) to circumvent the blockage, de Moraes said that individuals or companies who tried to keep access to the social network that way could be fined up to 50,000 reais ($8,900) a day.

X said late on Thursday that it expected the Supreme Court justice to order a shutdown “soon”, after a court-imposed deadline expired for the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil.

Earlier this year, de Moraes ordered X to block certain accounts implicated in probes of so-called digital militias accused of spreading distorted news and hate.

Musk, denouncing the order as censorship, responded by closing the platform’s offices in Brazil. X, formerly known as Twitter, said at the time that its services would still be available in Brazil.

Amid the underlying feud over X, Brazil’s Supreme Court also blocked the local bank accounts of the Starlink satellite internet firm, which is 40 percent owned by Musk, leading the company on Friday to ask the court to suspend that decision.