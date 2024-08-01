Former CNN anchor Don Lemon sues Elon Musk over scrapped deal

The US lawsuit claimed that X agreed to pay Lemon at least $1.5m.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk months after a partnership with Musk’s X social media platform was scrapped.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday in the United States, Lemon said the X owner unfairly terminated their deal, refused to pay him and used the media personality’s name to attract advertisers.

The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in San Francisco, a legal filing showed.

X cancelled its partnership with Lemon in March after he said Musk would be his first guest in an interview.

“His approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media’, which doesn’t work,” Musk later said in a post on the platform, adding that Lemon was welcome to build viewership on the platform.

Lemon, a popular prime-time personality, was fired from CNN in April last year after 17 years at the cable television network following a short tenure as morning show co-host.

X, formerly Twitter, has struggled to retain advertisers amid a series of controversies ever since billionaire Musk bought the company in 2022.

The platform in January signed Lemon, former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and sports radio host Jim Rome, part of an effort to grow video content on the site and bring advertisers back to its platform.

The lawsuit claimed that X agreed to pay Lemon at least $1.5m with additional payments as incentives and a part of the advertising revenue.

“This case is straightforward. X executives used Don to prop up their advertising sales pitch, then cancelled their partnership and dragged Don’s name through the mud,” said Lemon’s attorney, Carney Shegerian.