Air New Zealand scraps 2030 carbon emissions target

Flag carrier says it is unable to achieve target due to lack of newer fuel-efficient aircraft and alternative jet fuels.

Air New Zealand has scrapped its 2030 carbon emissions targets, citing the lack of availability of newer fuel-efficient aircraft and alternative jet fuels.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran said on Tuesday that potential delays in the airline’s fleet renewal plan posed “an additional risk to the target’s achievability”.

“The airline may need to retain its existing fleet for longer than planned due to global manufacturing and supply chain issues that could potentially slow the introduction of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft into the fleet,” Foran said in a statement.

“As such and given so many levers needed to meet the target are outside our control, the decision has been made to retract the 2030 target and withdraw from the SBTi network immediately.”

The airline will also withdraw from the Science Based Targets Initiative, which assists companies in reducing emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

New Zealand’s flagship airline said it was considering a new near-term carbon emissions reduction target that would better reflect the challenges relating to aircraft and alternative jet fuel availability within the industry.

Air New Zealand Chair Therese Walsh said that the airline remained committed to reaching its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Our work to transition away from fossil fuels continues, as does our advocacy for the global and domestic regulatory and policy settings that will help facilitate Air New Zealand, and the wider aviation system in New Zealand, to do its part to mitigate climate change risks,” Walshe said.

Air New Zealand had planned to reduce overall carbon emissions by 16.3 percent by 2030, compared with a 2019 baseline.

The New Zealand flag carrier’s announcement comes as airlines are being forced to take longer routes due to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, increasing their demand for emissions-generating fuel.