Australia struck by major IT outage, hitting banks, media, telecoms

Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator says it is aware of ‘large-scale technical outage’.

Australian businesses and institutions have been disrupted by a major IT outage [Tom Westbrook/Reuters]
Published On 19 Jul 2024

Australia has been hit by a major IT outage that has disrupted banks, telecoms, media outlets and airlines.

Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator said on Friday that it was aware of a “large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon.”

“Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies,” the agency said in a statement.

“There is no information to suggest it is a cyber security incident. We continue to engage across key stakeholders.”

IT security firm Crowdstrike said in a recorded phone message that it was aware of reports of Microsoft’s Windows operating system crashing.

Sydney airport said that flights were arriving and departing but that travelers should expect delays.

“We have activated our contingency plans and deployed additional staff to our terminals,” it said in a post on X.

Melbourne airport said that check-in procedures for some airlines had been affected.

“Passengers flying with these airlines this afternoon are advised to allow a little extra time to check-in. Please check with your airline for flight updates,” it said in a post on X.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Network Ten also confirmed that their systems had been affected.

Police in the state of New South Wales said they were aware of the outage and anyone facing an emergency should call the emergency number 000.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies