US screens record 2.99 million air travellers in a single day

US Transportation Security Administration says it expects to screen 32 million people over July 4 holiday period.

The United States has set a new record for the number of air travellers screened at airports in a single day.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.99 million airline passengers on Sunday, breaking the previous record set in May, the agency said on Monday.

The TSA said it expects traffic to surpass the 3 million mark on Friday, when many Americans start travelling in advance of Independence Day on July 4.

The TSA said it expects to screen more than 32 million people from Thursday through Monday, an increase of more than 5 percent compared with the same period last year.

“We expect this summer to be our busiest ever and summer travel usually peaks over the Independence Day holiday,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

“Compared to last year, we have cut our attrition rates by almost half and increased our recruiting as a result of the TSA Compensation Plan that was funded in the budget passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.

“The traveling public is on the move, which is a sign of a healthy economy. We are ready, along with our airline and airport partners, to handle this boost in passenger volumes.”

This year has seen the TSA record seven of the 10 busiest days in its history, as travel continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.