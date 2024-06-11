Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers hurt by turbulence

Airline offers $10,000 to passengers with minor injuries, invites seriously hurt to discuss compensation offer.

Singapore Airlines has offered monetary compensation to passengers who were injured during a bout of extreme turbulence that killed one passenger and left dozens of others hospitalised.

Passengers who suffered minor injuries have been offered $10,000, while those who were more seriously hurt have been invited to discuss a compensation offer specific to their circumstances, the airline said on Tuesday.

Passengers who require long-term medical care are also being offered an advance payment of $25,000 to address their immediate needs, the carrier said.

All passengers, including those who did not suffer injuries, have also been offered a full refund of their airfare and delay compensation in line with European Union and United Kingdom regulations.

“Singapore Airlines (SIA) deeply apologises to all passengers for the traumatic experience on board flight SQ321 on 20 May 2024. We are committed to providing our full support and assistance during this time,” the airline said in a statement.

A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of passengers were injured on May 20 when flight SQ321 was buffeted by severe turbulence over Myanmar.

The incident forced the plane, which was en route to Singapore from London, to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand.

Singapore’s Ministry of Transport said last month that a preliminary investigation showed that passengers who were not wearing their seatbelts were injured after they became airborne due to “rapid changes” in gravitational force and a 54-metre altitude drop.