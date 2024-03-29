Life Magazine set for revival by Karlie Kloss and husband’s media company

Magazine known for photography of major 20th century events ceased print publication in 2007.

Life magazine, the American magazine known for its iconic photography capturing major events of the 20th century, is set to be revived under a deal struck by fashion model Karlie Kloss’s media company.

Bedford Media, which Kloss owns with her venture capitalist husband Joshua Kushner, said in a statement on Thursday that the magazine would be relaunched in print and digital form after it secured publishing rights in an agreement with Dotdash Meredith.

The financial details of the deal and the relaunch date were not immediately disclosed.

“Josh and I are honored to continue @LIFE’s legacy ❤,” Kloss said on Instagram.

Joshua Kushner, the founder of Thrive Capital, is the brother of Jared Kushner, former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Life, launched in 1883, was a mainstay of American journalism for much of the 20th century, featuring history-defining photography such as the iconic image of a United States Navy sailor kissing a stranger on the day Japan surrendered to the US in WWII.

After a period of decline, the magazine switched from weekly to monthly publication in the late 1970s before ceasing publication in 2000.

Publisher Time Inc resuscitated the magazine as a supplement in 2004 before ending the print edition for good three years later and launching a website to display its archives.