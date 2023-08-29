Toyota halts production at most Japanese factories after system failure

Japanese car giant suspends operations at 12 domestic plants after glitch leaves company unable to order components.

Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker, has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan following a system malfunction.

The Japanese car manufacturer suspended operations at 12 of its 14 domestic plants after the glitch left the company unable to order components, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Toyota’s Miyata plant in Fukuoka and subsidiary Daihatsu’s facility in Kyoto are continuing to operate as normal. The carmaker said it did not know when operations would resume.

The system error is not believed to be the result of a cyberattack, the spokesperson said.

Toyota was forced to temporarily suspend operations at all 14 domestic plants in February last year after supplier Kojima Industries was hit by a cyberattack.

Toyota shares fell by 0.64 percent in morning trading following the news.

Toyota, which has its headquarters in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, was the world’s top-selling automaker in 2022 for a third year running, shifting more than 10.4 million vehicles.

The carmaker has set a production target of 10.6 million vehicles for 2023.