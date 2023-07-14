Malaysia’s Anwar talks Tesla, Starlink with Elon Musk

Anwar Ibrahim says carmaker will establish headquarters in state of Selangor later this year.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has held talks with billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk about investments in the Southeast Asian country.

Anwar said on Friday he discussed the launch of electric carmaker Tesla in Malaysia and the satellite internet service Starlink during a 25-minute virtual meeting with Musk.

“I welcome the company’s interest and decision to invest in Malaysia, and Elon Musk’s willingness to come to Malaysia,” Anwar said in a statement.

Anwar said the Texas-based carmaker would establish its Malaysian headquarters in Selangor, the state surrounding the capital, Kuala Lumpur, later this year.

Tesla earlier this month announced that its models would go on sale in Malaysia from July 20, after authorities earlier approved the company’s application to import vehicles. Tesla said in a tweet earlier on Friday that its Model Y car is now available to order in the country.

Anwar said Malaysia would continue to implement its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by as early as 2050.

“Malaysia has a comprehensive plan and ecosystem, as well as competitive resources to support the clean energy industry including electric mobility,” he said.

Anwar said the pair also discussed how Starlink could provide faster and more widespread internet in Malaysia, particularly in rural areas.

“This initiative will improve the ability and wellbeing of the people, especially from the aspect of education and the potential of agricultural technology and income generation,” he said.