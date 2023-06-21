Amazon duped millions of people into enrolling in Prime: US FTC

FTC alleged that Amazon used ‘manipulative, coercive’ interface designs to trick users into enrolling in auto-renewal.

The United States Federal Trade Commission has accused Amazon.com of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid subscription Amazon Prime service without their consent and making it hard for them to cancel, the latest action by the agency against the e-commerce giant in recent weeks.

The FTC sued in Amazon in federal court in Seattle on Wednesday, alleging that “Amazon has knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime.” The FTC said Amazon used “manipulative, coercive or deceptive user-interface designs known as ‘dark patterns’ to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically renewing Prime subscriptions.”

The lawsuit is one of several actions taken by President Joe Biden’s administration intended to rein in the outsized market power of Big Tech firms as it tries to increase competition to create greater consumer protection.

The FTC said Amazon Prime is the world’s largest subscription programme, generating $25bn in revenue annually. It offers fast, free shipping on millions of items, various discounts, access to movies, music and television series, as well as other benefits. Prime members in the United States pay $139 per year and drive much of Amazon’s sales volume. Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide.

The FTC said that “one of Amazon’s primary business goals – and the primary business goal of Prime – is increasing subscriber numbers.”

The lawsuit said that under substantial pressure from the FTC, Amazon changed its cancellation process in April but that “violations are ongoing” and that it still “requires five clicks on desktop and six on mobile for consumers to cancel from Amazon.com.”

The agency is seeking civil penalties and a permanent injunction to prevent future violations.

Amazon’s shares were down 0.9 percent in midday trading.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.

The FTC has been investigating sign-up and cancellation processes for the Prime programme since March 2021.

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

Consumers who attempted to cancel Prime were faced with multiple labyrinthine steps to accomplish the task of cancelling, according to the complaint. The FTC complaint said Amazon used the term “Iliad Flow” to describe the process it began in 2016, referencing Homer’s epic poem about the lengthy Trojan War.

Amazon also committed “intentional misconduct” meant to delay the FTC’s investigation by providing “bad faith” responses to requests for documents, the agency said.

The FTC on May 31 announced a $5.8m settlement with Amazon’s Ring doorbell camera unit after the agency said cameras had been used for spying on some customers. On the same day, the FTC said Amazon agreed to pay $25m to settle allegations that it violated children’s privacy rights by failing to delete Alexa virtual assistant technology recordings at the request of parents and keeping them longer than necessary.