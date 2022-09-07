Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air cancels flights until Sept 12

Move comes after environment ministry blocks airline’s bank accounts for failing to pay a fine.

Romanian low-cost air carrier Blue Air has announced the suspension of all flights out of Romania until September 12 after the environment ministry blocked its bank accounts for failing to pay a fine, making payments to suppliers impossible.

Blue Air, which entered a debt restructuring agreement in 2020 due to losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on Tuesday. The airline operates flights out of Bucharest and the cities of Bacau, Cluj and Iasi.

In July, the national consumer protection authority (ANPC) fined the company 2 million euros ($1.98m) for cancelling more than 11,000 flights during April 2021-April 2022.

The company said it would challenge the fine.