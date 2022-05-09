US stocks drop, extending a losing streak

Stocks dropped amid concern over how much the Federal Reserve will have to boost rates to tame decades-high inflation without throwing the economy into a recession.

Traders will be closely watching a host of central bank speakers this week after Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday played down the option of a 75 basis-point rate hike. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg Television he favors policy makers continuing to raise rates by half-point increments rather than doing anything larger. Meantime, his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari said he’s confident officials will bring inflation down.

The S&P 500 traded near its lowest level in a year. The gap between five- and 30-year rates grew to the widest in just over six weeks as long-dated bonds came under pressure. Two-year notes — the most sensitive to imminent changes in policy — rallied, with yields tumbling. The dollar advanced.

The outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, even if an outright recession is avoided, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists. The S&P 500 has fallen about 15% this year as high inflation readings, a slowing economy and aggressive tightening by the Fed have weighed on risk appetite and valuations.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Christopher Waller speak, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, WednesdayEIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

U.S. PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.5% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8%

The MSCI World index fell 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0542

The British pound was unchanged at $1.2348

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 130.76 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.12%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.13%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $107.26 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,866.90 an ounce

–With assistance from Sunil Jagtiani, Srinivasan Sivabalan, John Viljoen and Vildana Hajric.