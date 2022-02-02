Jeff Zucker, who helped propel Trump to power, resigns from CNN

CNN boss said he is resigning over his failure to disclose a ‘consensual relationship with my closest colleague’.

Jeff Zucker, the United States television executive whose programming decisions helped cement Donald Trump’s status as a pop culture icon and propel him to the White House, is resigning as president of CNN Worldwide.

In a memo to staff on Wednesday, Zucker said his departure was the result of his failure to disclose what he described as a “consensual relationship with my closest colleague” that came light during an investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

CNN anchor Brian Stelter reported that the subordinate with whom Zucker had the affair is Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of CNN Worldwide.

In a statement read aloud on CNN by Stelter, Gollust was quoted as saying: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time.”

Gollust formerly served as communications director for New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer amid a storm of sexual harassment allegations.

The political scandal eventually cost Andrew Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo his job at CNN. The network fired the top-rated anchor over revelations that came to light during a probe into Chris’s efforts to help his brother navigate the barrage of sexual misconduct claims.

That investigation into Chris Cuomo has now triggered the downfall of Jeff Zucker.