South Korea’s Yoon warns of crackdown on trucker strike

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, describing it as an illegal and unacceptable move to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis.

Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second large strike seeking better pay and working conditions in less than six months on Thursday. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th-largest economy, affecting automakers, the cement industry and steel producers.

Union officials said there were no negotiations or dialogue ongoing with the government. The country’s transport ministry said it requested talks with the union on Thursday, but the parties have yet to agree on a date.

Union officials estimated about 25,000 people were joining the strike, out of about 420,000 transport workers in South Korea. The transport ministry said about 7,700 people were expected to rally for the strike on Friday in 164 locations nationwide, down from 9,600 people on Thursday.

“The public will not tolerate taking the logistics system hostage in the face of a national crisis,” Yoon said in a Facebook message late on Thursday, noting that exports were key to overcoming economic instability and financial market volatility.

“If the irresponsible denial of transport continues, the government will have no choice but to review a number of measures, including a work start order.”

According to South Korean law, the government may issue an order to force transport workers back to their jobs during any serious disruptions. Failure to comply is punishable by up to three years of jail, or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,550).

It would be the first time in South Korean history that such an order is issued if the government chooses to do so. Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong told reporters on Thursday that the ministry has already begun the groundwork for issuing the order.

The strike comes after South Korea saw October exports fall the most in 26 months as its trade deficit persisted for a seventh month, underlining the slowdown in its export-driven economy.

Amid the economic gloom, Yoon’s approval rating remained mostly flat for the fifth week at 30 percent, according to Gallup Korea on Friday, although his focus on economic affairs received a positive response.

The head of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union (CTSU), Lee Bong-ju, said the truckers had no choice but to strike after the government stalled negotiations.

“The Yoon Suk-yeol government is threatening a hardline response without any efforts to stop the strike,” Lee told reporters on Thursday.

On the first day of the strike, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said it received 19 reports of cases of disrupted logistics. These included the inability to bring in raw materials, higher logistics costs and delivery delays leading to penalties and trade with overseas buyers being scrapped.

In one instance, raw materials for a chemical company were delivered under police protection after the transport vehicle was blocked by striking truckers from entering a factory, KITA said.

The cement industry sustained an output loss of an estimated 19 billion won ($14.26m) on Thursday, lobby group Korea Cement Association said, after shipments slumped to less than 10,000 tonnes due to the strike.

This compares with South Korea’s 200,000 tonnes of cement demand per day in the peak season between September and early December. Construction sites are at risk of running out of building materials after the weekend.

The industry ministry said the steel sector also saw shipments drop on Thursday. POSCO, the country’s largest steelmaker, declined to comment on the extent.

Meanwhile, workers at Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan factory are expected to drive about 1,000 new cars to customers directly on Friday, after delivering about 50 cars on Thursday, a representative of a separate union at the factory told the Reuters news agency. So far there was no effect on auto output, the official said.

Drivers recruited by Hyundai Motor’s logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis also began delivering some Kia Corp cars by driving them directly from Kia’s Gwangju plant to customers, a Kia official told Reuters.

The official didn’t say how many Kia cars would be delivered directly to buyers.