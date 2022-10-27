Kanye West escorted from Skechers office, footwear brand says

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has been escorted from Skechers’s corporate office in Los Angeles after showing up unannounced and uninvited, according to the footwear company.

Two company executives removed Ye and a number of individuals after the rapper engaged in “unauthorised filming” at the office, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, local time.

Skechers, the world’s third-largest footwear brand by revenue, said it had no intention of working with Ye and did not tolerate anti-Semitism and other hate speech amid controversy over the rapper’s inflammatory remarks about Jewish people.

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” the company said. “The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

The incident comes after Adidas on Tuesday ended its partnership with Ye over “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” remarks about Jewish people, despite the rapper claiming the sportswear company could not drop him for making anti-Semantic comments.

The German sportswear giant scrapped its partnership, which was worth an estimated $1.5bn, after the rapper was suspended from Twitter and Instagram earlier this month for making anti-Semitic posts. The collapse of the deal stripped Ye of his billionaire status, according to Forbes, reducing his net worth to $400m.

Clothing brand Gap has also announced it will remove the rapper’s Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and shut down YeezyGap.com, while Footlocker has pulled Yeezy sneakers from its shelves.