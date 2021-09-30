Prince Andrew can review Epstein estate deal, accuser says

Virginia Giuffre, an American, sued the United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew claiming that Jeffrey Epstein recruited her for sex with the prince when she was a teen. Andrew has denied the allegations.

Virginia Giuffre, who recently sued Prince Andrew claiming Jeffrey Epstein recruited her for sex with the prince when she was a teenager, said the late financier’s estate will let her share a settlement agreement she made with Epstein.

Giuffre sued Epstein in federal court in Florida in 2009 and reached the confidential pact with him that year. At a hearing this month, Andrew Brettler, a lawyer for the prince, told a Manhattan federal judge he believed the agreement “absolves our client from any and all liability.”

In a letter to the court Thursday in a related case, David Boies, a lawyer for Giuffre, said he’d requested and received permission from the Epstein estate to share the documents with the prince, and asked the court to approve it. Boies said last week that the settlement’s release would be “irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew” but that Andrew’s lawyers had “the right to review the release and make whatever arguments they believe appropriate based on it.”

Giuffre sued Andrew in federal court in Manhattan in August, claiming he sexually abused her in Epstein’s New York home, on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew has denied the allegations. Maxwell is in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 in what authorities later ruled a suicide. He’d been awaiting trial in his own sex trafficking case.

The cases are Giuffre v. Prince Andrew, 21-cv-06702, and Giuffre v. Dershowitz, 19-cv-3377, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).